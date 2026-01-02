Sudan: North Darfur - Wartime Education Collapse Portends 'Lost Generation'

North Darfur — Since the outbreak of war in Sudan on April 15, 2023, education has not been spared the repercussions of armed conflict; in fact, it has been one of the most severely affected sectors, particularly in historically fragile states like North Darfur. In the localities of Saraf Omra and Kutum, field reports prepared by the Darfur Victims Support Organisation reveal a dire educational situation, where armed violence intersects with poverty, natural disasters, and the collapse of state institutions, threatening the future of tens of thousands of children.

According to UNICEF, the April 15 war has created an unprecedented educational crisis, with the number of children out of school in Sudan estimated at 7.9 million by the end of 2025, due to school closures and escalating violence.

Paralysis of the educational process

In Saraf Omra locality, with an estimated population of 301,000, the entire educational process has been suspended since the outbreak of war, depriving thousands of students of schooling for nearly three consecutive years. A report by the Darfur Victims Organisation, reviewed by Radio Dabanga, indicates that this suspension was not due to an emergency situation, but rather the cumulative result of insecurity, a deteriorating economic situation, and the collapse of basic services in an area that includes a mix of settled and pastoral communities, making the provision of formal education a double challenge even in times of peace.

In the Furuk area, in the north of Kutum locality, the conflict has disrupted most schools, reflecting the broader collapse of the education system in rural Darfur. According to the report, the suspension of education here is no longer temporary, but has transformed into a structural crisis that threatens the social fabric and undermines the right to education as a constitutional and international obligation.

Distribution imbalance and weak infrastructure

Data from Saraf Omra reveals a profound imbalance in the distribution of educational institutions. Despite the presence of approximately 40 government primary schools and more than 10 private schools, high classroom density and poor infrastructure remain chronic challenges. The situation is even more dire at the intermediate and secondary levels, where schools are concentrated in the local government headquarters, while rural administrative units are deprived of these services, forcing students to either relocate or drop out of school altogether.

In the Furuk area of Kutum locality and its surroundings, there are only nine schools, some of which are partially operational, serving 3,362 students with 81 teachers and 43 support staff. Some schools, particularly intermediate schools, suffer from a severe shortage of personnel. One intermediate school has only two teachers and no support staff, indicating the fragility of the educational process even before its complete collapse.

Teachers at the heart of the crisis

The situation of teachers is no better than that of schools. In Saraf Omra, teachers have suffered from a near-total cessation of salaries for over two years, with only limited partial payments of no more than 60% for a meagre period of eight months, in amounts insufficient to cover even the minimum cost of living. The report also noted that authorities in Port Sudan suspended the salaries of 26 teachers through administrative decisions described as vindictive and politically motivated, in procedures that violate the Civil Service Law, constituting a clear violation of their professional and human rights.

In the Furuk region, the absence of salaries and incentives has led to a widespread exodus of educational personnel seeking safety or alternative sources of income, exacerbating the shortage of qualified teachers, and undermining any attempt to resume education.

Natural disasters deepen the wounds.

In addition to the war's impact on education in North Darfur, 2024 saw heavy rains and floods that severely damaged school buildings in the Furuk area, rendering many unusable. Without maintenance and support, the schools have become dilapidated structures, unable to provide a safe learning environment.

Efforts to reopen schools

On November 26, 2025, the reopening of schools in Saraf Omra locality was announced. However, the report described the move as merely procedural and symbolic, given the continued suspension of salaries, the displacement of large numbers of students, the lack of textbooks and educational materials, and the absence of adequate infrastructure. Similarly, a local initiative in the Furuk area was launched to resume basic education by teaching only core subjects. However, according to the Darfur Victims Organisation report, these efforts cannot succeed without organised and sustained humanitarian intervention and external support.

Loss of an entire generation

The two reports warn that prolonged school closures are alarmingly increasing dropout rates and child labour*. In Saraf Omra, some children have turned to traditional Quranic schools as a last resort, while others have been forced to work in the markets to support their families. In the village of Farouk, there are fears that many students, particularly those from the poorest families, may never return to school.

The Darfur Victims Support Organisation called on international and humanitarian organisations, particularly UNICEF, to intervene urgently and comprehensively to support education in North Darfur. This support should include paying teachers' salaries, providing textbooks and educational materials, rehabilitating schools, and launching remedial and accelerated learning programs for children who have dropped out of school. The organisation also stressed the importance of integrating psychosocial support for students and teachers into any educational response, given the profound effects of war, displacement, and instability.

Education as a matter of survival

The organisation concluded in its two reports that education in North Darfur is no longer merely a public service, but a matter of survival and social protection. The continuation of education, even in its most basic form, represents the last line of defence against ignorance, violence, and the loss of an entire generation. The organisation warns that any delay in investing in this vital sector will incur a heavy human and social cost that will be difficult to compensate for in the future.

*Child labour

As Sudan continues to face one of the world's most complex humanitarian crises, the rise in child labour underscores the urgent need for a coordinated response. As reported by Radio Dabanga on the World Day Against Child Labour in June, according to the 2024 UNICEF Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), 25 per cent of children aged 5 to 17 work, with higher rates in conflict regions, 49.4 per cent in East Darfur and 48.2 per cent in South Darfur, compared to 7.5 per cent in Khartoum. Children mainly engage in agriculture, herding, artisanal mining, domestic service, and informal urban jobs, often lacking legal protection or safe conditions.

Sudan's situation demonstrates how child labour is often linked with conflict, displacement, hunger, and institutional challenges. Although international conventions provide protections, enforcing them necessitates effective systems, which are currently compromised in Sudan.

According to UNICEF Sudan, approximately 23 million children are exposed to violence, abuse, or exploitation, which increases their likelihood of entering child labour, according to UNICEF Sudan's child protection overview.

A UNICEF briefing note adds: "children face recruitment and use by armed actors" amid "grave violations," reflecting mounting pressures on vulnerable youth. It also states that "Children are being killed, maimed, and displaced, with grave violations reported daily. Many face recruitment and use by armed actors, child labour, and early marriage."