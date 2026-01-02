Uganda: Museveni Hails Prophet David Isanga for Prioritisng Wealth, Job Creation Among Believers

President Museveni has commended Prophet David Isanga, the overseer and spiritual leader of the Universal Apostles Fellowship Church of Righteousness, for prioritising the message of wealth and job creation in his ministry.

"I thank you for encouraging believers to work hard and embrace government programmes aimed at eradicating poverty," the President said.

The message was delivered by the Special Presidential Assistant for Press and Mobilisation and Deputy Press Secretary, Haji Faruk Kirunda, during the Church's End-of-Year Glorification and Thanksgiving Convention held in Kilama, Kaliro District.

President Museveni explained that human beings have both spiritual and physical needs, which are equally important in life.

"The spiritual needs are satisfied through prayer, studying the scriptures, listening to religious and moral instruction, fasting, praise and worship. These help believers draw closer to God and instil good morals and discipline in society," he said.

He added that physical needs must also be met in order to achieve a happy, fulfilling and productive life.

"These include food, water, shelter, medicine, hospitals, schools, clothes, transport and employment. In a modern economy, it is impossible to access these goods and services without money," he noted.

The President explained that to live a productive life, individuals and households must eliminate moneylessness or subsistence living, which only satisfies food needs.

He said this can be achieved by engaging in profitable enterprises in four key sectors: commercial agriculture, industry, services and ICT.

"These are the four sectors where jobs and wealth can be created," he said.

President Museveni further urged religious leaders to encourage believers to work towards attaining decent and improved standards of living.

"This is a crucial point that some believers fail to understand and practise. In their pursuit of heaven, some neglect their earthly responsibilities, which perpetuates socio-economic backwardness and poverty in families and communities," he said.

He called upon believers to emulate Jesus Christ, who prayed, healed the sick, fed the hungry and earned a living by working alongside his earthly father, Joseph, as a carpenter.

"He worked for both spiritual and socio-economic uplift. This is what Christians should emulate," the President said.

President Museveni also thanked God for the continued peace, unity and stability in Uganda.

"It is gratifying that Uganda has remained peaceful, with increased agricultural and industrial production. Shops and markets are well stocked. Although about 30 percent of households are still outside the money economy, the solutions are clearly laid out, and resources to support them are available and scalable through programmes such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, ghetto funds and the boda boda fund," he said.

He expressed optimism about the future and called for prayers for peace across Africa, as well as deeper economic and political integration to expand markets and ensure strategic security.

On his part, Prophet David Isanga thanked President Museveni for steering Uganda's socio-economic transformation through programmes such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga.

He also applauded the President for guaranteeing freedom of worship in Uganda, noting that this freedom has enabled the existence and growth of the Universal Apostles Fellowship Church of Righteousness.

Prophet Isanga further encouraged believers to support President Museveni and NRM candidates in the 2026 general elections for continued development.

The event was attended by several leaders, including the Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs, the Member of Parliament for Bulamogi County, the Kaliro District Woman Member of Parliament, and other officials.