Malawi: President Mutharika Assents to Five Bills, Holds Back Controversial CDF Bill

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has assented to five bills passed by Parliament but has spiked the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Bill, a move that continues to spark public debate.

Presidential Press Secretary Cathy Maulidi confirmed that while the other five bills have officially become law, the CDF Bill remains on the President's desk for further review. "The President is still within the legal timeline and will provide his decision on the bill in due course," Maulidi said.

The five bills assented to include:

Act No. 25 of 2025 - European Investment Bank of Malawi (Malawi M1 Rehabilitation IIC Loan Authorization)

Act No. 26 of 2025 - OPEC Funds for International Development (Jenda Water Supply and Sanitation Project Loan Authorization)

Act No. 27 of 2025 - Appropriation Amendment

Act No. 28 of 2025 - Taxation (Amendment)

Act No. 29 of 2025 - Value Added Tax (Amendment)

The CDF Bill, which aims to create a fund allowing Members of Parliament to directly allocate resources to projects in their constituencies, has been controversial for years. Critics argue that the fund could lead to mismanagement and politicization of development projects, while supporters say it would empower MPs to address urgent local needs without bureaucratic delays.

President Mutharika's decision to withhold assent signals a cautious approach amid nationwide debates over transparency, fiscal responsibility, and governance. Analysts note that the legal framework allows the President up to 21 days from the day a bill is presented to either assent, withhold, or return it to Parliament for reconsideration.

Malawians will now be watching closely as the President continues his review, a process that could shape how development funds are managed and distributed across the country in the coming years.