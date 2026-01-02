Tanzania: No Fireworks Celebrations to Welcome the New Year, Tanzania Insists

31 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — As the New Year approaches, the Tanzanian government has banned the use of fireworks and the burning of tyres, citing concerns that such activities could cause panic and disrupt peace within communities.

Speaking to media outlets in Dar es Salaam today, December 31, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila urged residents of the region to act as ambassadors of peace during the festive season.

He stressed that members of the public should not set off fireworks without authorization from the relevant authorities, warning that such actions could cause shock and fear among other citizens.

He added that the government continues to provide civic education on security and the preservation of peace to ensure the region does not revert to undesirable situations. He called on citizens to be responsible stakeholders in matters of peace and security, emphasizing that justice and peace are inseparable and that everyone must fulfill their civic duties.

Furthermore, the Regional Commissioner appealed to religious leaders to preach peace during the festive period to build a Dar es Salaam Region founded on the principles of peace and social cohesion. He also urged residents to celebrate the holidays peacefully by refraining from property grabbing, avoiding acts that undermine public order, and shunning hate speech or religious intolerance, so as to ensure the region remains safe and calm.

