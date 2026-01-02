Tanzania: President Samia Suluhu Hassan Urges Readiness for Vision 2050

Zanzibar — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on Tanzanians to prepare for the full implementation of the National Development Vision 2050, which is set to begin in 2026, emphasizing unity, discipline, and long-term planning.

In her New Year's Eve address from Tunguu, Zanzibar, the president said Vision 2050 will guide Tanzania's transformation into a competitive, inclusive, and resilient economy. She explained that the government is launching a three-year medium-term plan from 2025/26 to 2027/28 as the first step toward achieving the 2050 objectives.

"As we enter 2026, we are starting the implementation of our National Vision 2050. This is a long-term plan designed to ensure that all Tanzanians benefit from sustainable growth, improved livelihoods, and increased opportunities," she said. "The government will continue strengthening revenue collection through electronic systems, improve transparency in public finances, and ensure effective use of resources."

The president highlighted that the strategy focuses on expanding digital platforms for tax collection and payments, tightening oversight of public funds, and reducing revenue leakages. Tanzania's domestic revenue collection increased by 12 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year, she said, signaling progress in financial management.

Samia emphasized that Vision 2050 builds on previous national frameworks and aligns economic growth with social development, environmental sustainability, and technological advancement. Collaboration with the private sector and development partners, she added, will be critical for success.

"The goal of Vision 2050 is to ensure that economic growth translates into tangible benefits for citizens--jobs, better services, and improved standards of living," the president said.

She urged citizens to embrace unity, patriotism, and responsible participation in governance to ensure that the plan is implemented successfully. She also reminded leaders to uphold inclusiveness and rule of law during the transition.

In 2025, Tanzania's economy grew 5.8 percent, with inflation at 3.4 percent, and foreign exchange reserves reached 6.6 billion US dollars, providing a strong foundation for long-term planning. The president said these achievements offer confidence that Vision 2050 goals are attainable.

"Together, with commitment and unity, we can make Vision 2050 a reality," she said, urging every Tanzanian to participate actively in building the nation's future.