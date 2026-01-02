Tanzania Injects 900bn/ - to Upgrade Dar es Salaam Infrastructure

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzanian government has allocated 900bn/- to address various challenges facing the City of Dar es Salaam, including the poor condition of roads and bridges, particularly during the rainy season.

Speaking to media outlets in Dar es Salaam, today, December 31, 2025, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, said the region continues to receive development funds just like other regions across the country, as part of efforts to improve infrastructure and public services.

Chalamila noted that for a long time, flooding has led to the closure of several key roads linking different districts of the city, especially Jangwani Road, which serves as a major economic link between outlying districts and Ilala District at the city centre.

He explained that the government has begun implementing long-term solutions through the construction of major bridges to ensure all roads leading into the city centre remain passable at all times.

According to him, the Kigogo Bridge was built for 17.7bn/-, the Jangwani Bridge will cost 67bn/-, while the Mkwajuni Bridge is being constructed for 11bn/-.

In a related development, Chalamila said Kongowe Road has attracted numerous complaints due to its narrowness, which has contributed to frequent accidents, some resulting in deaths and others leaving victims with permanent disabilities, including accidents caused by brake failure. As a result, the government has directed the Ministry of Works to widen and reconstruct the road at a cost of no less than 54.5bn/-, with construction progress currently at 25 per cent.

On the part of the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), Chalamila said several roads are under construction through the special Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project Phase II (DMDP II).

He added that TARURA has already signed 21 contracts to construct 158 kilometres of roads at a total cost of 43.8bn/-, with implementation progress ranging between 26 and 40 per cent.

The Regional Commissioner called on the Dar es Salaam residents to continue cooperating with contractors and the government at large to ensure the timely completion of the projects in accordance with required standards.