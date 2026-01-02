Tanzania: Minister Stresses Jobs Creation As Bottling Plant Opens in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — Zanzibar's Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals, Mr Nadir Abdullatif Al-Wardy, has urged investors at the newly opened Maisha Bottlers Zanzibar factory to prioritise the employment of local youth as a way of boosting household incomes and strengthening the economy.

Speaking during the official opening of the factory at Muembe Makumbi in Zanzibar's Urban District, Minister Al-Wardy said investment must translate into tangible benefits for citizens, particularly young people seeking employment opportunities.

He also called on youth who secure jobs at the factory to demonstrate honesty, discipline and commitment in their work, while encouraging other investors to come forward and invest in Zanzibar for mutual benefit.

The opening of the factory formed part of activities marking the 62nd anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

The minister said the establishment of industries such as Maisha Bottlers contributes significantly to national development by creating jobs and increasing government revenue. He noted that the growing number of factories in Zanzibar is a positive sign of economic transformation.

"This project reflects the true spirit of the revolution. In the past, Zanzibar had very few industrial facilities of this scale," he said.

The Minister thanked both the Union Government and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar for creating a favourable investment climate.

Providing technical details, Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) Executive Director, Mr Saleh Saad Mohammed, said a total of 588 projects have been registered with ZIPA so far, including 59 industrial projects.

He added that ZIPA is reviewing investment laws to attract more investors and accelerate development.

The project investor, Mr Mohammed Mohammed said the factory began operations recently after the Revolutionary government of Zanzibar signed an agreement with the investor to develop the plant.

He said the factory currently employs 100 workers, most of whom are Zanzibaris, and has the capacity to produce 20 cartons per day and he thanked the government for its strong cooperation and support.

The project has cost about 10 million US dollars (about 24.7bn/-) and will operate three production lines. Currently, one line is operational, while the second and third lines are expected to be completed by March, next year with technical experts expected to arrive soon to finalise installation.