Ethiopia Committed to Promote Green Mobility Dev't Efforts - Transport & Logistics Ministry

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to advancing and strengthening green mobility initiatives nationwide, State Minister for Transport and Logistics Bereo Hassen announced.

Ethio-Green Mobility Week 2025, which has been held for the last five days at Addis International Convention Center, successfully concluded on Wednesday.

At the closing ceremony, Transport and Logistics State Minister, Bereo Hassen said that Ethio-Green Mobility Week 2025 expo met its goals effectively.

He emphasized that the expo was a pivotal gathering for various stakeholders, fostering the exchange of valuable insights and creating a prime opportunity for manufacturers and customers to connect.

He highlighted that the expo showcased cutting-edge green transport technologies, emphasizing the sector's role in cultivating a collective awareness of the urgent need to tackle climate change.

The expo highlighted how Ethiopians are shifting away from dependence on foreign technology, focusing instead on innovative solutions, he added.

Expressing optimism for Ethiopia's future, he reaffirmed the nation's commitment to advancing its initiatives in the green transport sector.

He expressed gratitude to the participants for their contributions to the exhibition's success, anticipating even greater advancements in innovation in the coming years.

Moreover, he pointed out Ethiopia's proactive steps toward green development, including the green mobility initiative that was aimed at promoting electric vehicles and reducing climate vulnerability.