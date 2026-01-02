Tanzania Govt Starts National Reconciliation Commission Process

Zanzibar — The Tanzanian government has officially started the process to establish a National Reconciliation Commission, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said in her year-end speech, aiming to strengthen unity, peace, and political stability.

Speaking from Tunguu, Zanzibar on Wednesday, President Samia explained that the government has initiated consultations on the commission's structure, membership, mandate, and duration. She stressed that the process will be inclusive, engaging political parties, civil society, and other stakeholders.

"As we enter 2026, the government has started steps to build national unity. We will work with all stakeholders to agree on the commission's framework," she said. "The goal is to ensure that Tanzanians can resolve differences through dialogue, respect, and the rule of law."

The announcement follows a year marked by social and political challenges, particularly during October, which required patience and solidarity from citizens and leaders alike. President Samia praised security forces and citizens for maintaining peace and order during difficult periods.

"Together, we have shown the world that Tanzania is a strong, resilient nation capable of addressing its challenges peacefully," she said.

The president emphasized that national cohesion is a prerequisite for economic growth and investment. She also said that the government would continue working with regional and international partners to promote peace, security, and economic diplomacy.

Samia urged Tanzanians not to allow political or ideological differences to divide the country. She said that while diversity of opinion is essential in a democracy, it should not be a source of national fragmentation.

The process of forming the commission, she said, would follow principles of transparency, dialogue, and respect for the rule of law. It will also include mechanisms to monitor progress and report to the public.

"Unity, patriotism, and responsible leadership are key to ensuring that Tanzania continues to progress economically, socially, and politically," she added.