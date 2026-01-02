The President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and presidential aspirant, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has called for peace, justice, and respect for citizens' freedoms as Uganda prepares for the 2026 general elections, now just weeks away.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while attending a New Year Mass for 2026 held at Lubaga Cathedral, where he urged those in authority, particularly security agencies, to act with fairness and restraint during the election period.

"The country cannot move forward without peace, and peace cannot exist where there is no justice," Kyagulanyi said.

The Mass was presided over by the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kampala, Fr. Pius Male, and was attended by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, politicians from various parties, and other believers. Fr. Male delivered Pope Leo's New Year message, emphasizing peace, justice, and unity across the world.

Echoing the Pope's message, Kyagulanyi said the call for peace and justice comes at a critical time as the country prepares for national elections.

"Every citizen has a responsibility to protect peace, but those in leadership carry an even bigger responsibility to uphold justice," he added.

Kyagulanyi urged authorities to respect and enforce the law equally for all Ugandans, warning that selective application of the law undermines peace and public trust.

"Ugandans are governed by the same laws, and leaders must also submit themselves to these laws if they expect respect and legitimacy," he said.

He also raised concerns about certain electoral laws, particularly Section 31 of the Presidential Elections Act, which allows voters to remain within 20 metres of polling stations after voting to observe and protect their vote. Kyagulanyi criticised attempts to restrict this right.

"Citizens have the right to witness and safeguard the electoral process. Denying them this right creates fear and mistrust," Kyagulanyi stated.

Kyagulanyi called on security agencies to respect the law and urged citizens to remain peaceful while demanding a free and fair electoral process.

Reflecting on the past year, Kyagulanyi said 2025 was marked by serious challenges, including the arrest and detention of several opposition supporters without trial.

"Many of our people are still in prison without charges. We ask Ugandans to continue praying for them and for our country," he said.

Kyagulanyi concluded by wishing Ugandans a peaceful 2026. Other political leaders and religious figures, including opposition Members of Parliament, also echoed calls for peace, justice, and a humane approach to the electoral process.