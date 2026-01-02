Uganda: Religious Leaders Urge Calm and Peace Ahead of 2026 General Elections in Ibanda

Religious leaders in Ibanda District have urged the public and security agencies to prioritise peace and unity as Uganda heads into the 2026 general elections, cautioning against violence and political intolerance.

The appeal comes as the Electoral Commission roadmap indicates that the general elections will begin on January 15, 2026, starting with the presidential polls, a period faith leaders say requires restraint, dialogue, and mutual respect.

Speaking during an end-of-year service at St Paul's Cathedral on Thursday, the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Amos Magezi, called on Christians and the wider public to embrace peace before, during, and after the elections.

"Elections are an important democratic process, but they should never divide us or push us into violence," Bishop Magezi said. "We must ensure that peace prevails in our communities as we exercise our civic rights."

The bishop cautioned against treating elections as a life-and-death contest, reminding voters that national life continues beyond polling day.

"There is life after elections," he said. "We must keep calm and avoid actions that can destroy relationships, families, and our country."

He further urged political actors to conduct their campaigns responsibly and encouraged citizens to reject hate speech, provocation, and acts that could undermine national stability.

A similar message was delivered at Bubaare Catholic Parish, where the parish priest, Rev. Fr. Eladius Tailo, emphasised the importance of cooperation between the public and security agencies to maintain law and order.

"Peace is the foundation of development and coexistence," Fr. Tailo said. "I urge the public to work hand in hand with security organs to ensure that peace prevails during and after the elections."

Fr. Tailo also appealed to political supporters to respect differing opinions and resolve disputes through dialogue rather than confrontation, noting that violence only leads to loss and suffering.

The calls come amid increased political activity across the country, with religious leaders positioning themselves as voices of moral guidance as Uganda approaches the 2026 polls, urging citizens to choose peace, tolerance, and unity.