Rwanda: Judiciary - 15 New Appointments As Three Officials Are Sacked

The High Council of the Judiciary has dismissed two judges and a court registrar over corruption-related acts.

Another judge was suspended for professional misconduct, according to resolutions adopted at a council meeting held on Wednesday, December 31, chaired by Chief Justice and Supreme Court President Domitilla Mukantaganzwa.

The council dismissed Dalaus Kamanzi, a judge at the High Council, Zozime Hategekimana, judge at Mukamira Primary Court; and Prosper Murenzi, chief registrar of Nyakabuye Primary Court, for acts amounting to corruption.

Telesphore Hamenyimana, a judge at Karongi Intermediate Court, was suspended from duty for six months without pay for unjustified adjournment of hearings and delays in delivering judgments.

The council also approved the extension of the administrative mandate of Félicien Nsengiyumva, President of Musanze Intermediate Court, and endorsed the summary dismissal of Céline Masengesho, registrar of Nyarugenge Intermediate Court, for abandonment of duty.

New appointments

During the same meeting, the council appointed several officials to various positions across the judiciary.

In the Office of the President of the Supreme Court, Marie-Claire Byukusenge was appointed Advisor to the Vice President of the Supreme Court.

At the Inspectorate General of Courts, Jean-Baptiste Bandora and Saouda Murererehe were appointed as Court Inspectors.

At the High Court, Jean-Claude Nsengiyumva was appointed President of Rusizi Chamber, while Blanche Bwiza, Jean-Damascène Gasana, Félicien Twagiramungu and Fulgence Kabalisa were appointed as judges.

In the Commercial High Council, Dative Kamanzi was appointed registrar.

For the intermediate courts, Clémentine Giraneza was appointed President of the Rusizi Intermediate Court, Francine Umubyeyi as Vice President of the Gicumbi Intermediate Court, while Pacifique Murenzi and Aimée Solange Musabyeyezu were appointed as judges.

At the primary court level, Léonille Mukashyaka was appointed President of Nyagatare Primary Court, and Emelyne Niyonsaba as President of Muhoza Primary Court in Musanze District. Other judges and clerks were also appointed to various primary courts.

The High Council of the Judiciary also approved the resignation of Marie-Claire Mukaburega, a judge at Nyarugenge Primary Court.