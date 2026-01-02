Ethiopia: Digital Ethiopia 2030 Anchors Nationwide Digital Addressing for Smart Urban Governance

The Ethiopian Space Science and Geospatial Institute (SSGI) announced that the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy will serve as the primary catalyst for the nationwide expansion of the National Digital Address System across all urban centers.

This ambitious roadmap seeks to modernize the nation's urban landscape by integrating advanced geospatial technology into the core of governance and public service delivery.

The strategy was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on December 21, 2025, at the newly established international convention center.

During the unveiling, PM Abiy emphasized that Digital Ethiopia 2030 is anchored in the fundamental pillars of broadening accessibility, fostering equitable opportunities for all citizens, and bolstering the bond of trust between the public and national institutions.

He underscored the imperative of enhancing the daily lives of citizens through a human-centric digital ecosystem, powered by resilient and expansive public digital infrastructure.

SSGI Director General, Abdisa Yilma, told ENA that a digital addressing system is the essential bedrock for streamlining urban infrastructure development.

By assigning unique digital identifiers to urban holdings, the system facilitates the creation of sophisticated, modern cities managed through contemporary administrative frameworks.

He noted that the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy has specifically designated the expansion of this national infrastructure as a critical priority area.

The Director General further explained that while the digital addressing system is currently being implemented at various stages across several cities, the new strategy provides the necessary impetus to achieve universal coverage.

This expansion is vital for establishing a service and governance model rooted in transparency and efficiency.

Reflecting on the progress made under the preceding Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy, Abdisa recalled how it successfully laid the groundwork for modern administration and integrated urban development.

Looking ahead, the 2030 initiative aims to build upon these successes by developing indigenous communication infrastructure to ensure the fair and equitable distribution of digital services throughout the nation.