Kenya: Maraga Vows to Make Consequences Certain in 2027 Pitch

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has vowed make consequences certain and the law predictable under his Ukatiba Movement, pledging a return to strict constitutionalism as the cornerstone of his leadership agenda.

Maraga made the commitment in a New Year message that sharply criticised President William Ruto's administration.

Maraga said Kenya's crisis of corruption and economic hardship persists because impunity has been normalised, arguing that fidelity to the 2010 Constitution would restore accountability, justice and public trust.

"Under Ukatiba, consequences will be certain, justice will be impartial, and the law will be predictable. When that happens, corruption stops being a system and becomes a risk," Maraga said.

The former Chief Justice warned that the country is undergoing a serious test of its values and institutions, citing rising poverty levels, alleged misuse of public funds and weakened oversight bodies.

He accused the current administration of presiding over an economy that benefits a few while millions of Kenyans struggle with the cost of living.

Maraga faulted the management of key public sectors, saying education had been mismanaged and the healthcare system undermined through what he described as the siphoning of billions of shillings via a "shambolic SHA system" that has failed to deliver services to citizens.

He placed the Constitution at the centre of his reform agenda, describing it as not just a legal framework but a moral covenant between the people and their leaders.

"My commitment to you is simple and unwavering: to govern through Ukatiba -- constitutionalism in word, spirit and deed," he said, stressing that leadership must be treated as service, not entitlement, and that no individual should be above the law.

Independent institutions

Maraga pledged to restore the independence and dignity of state institutions, allowing investigators, prosecutors, auditors and judges to carry out their duties without fear or political interference.

He said integrity in public office would be non-negotiable, and public resources would be protected through open, honest and accountable governance.

He also promised to strengthen devolution, arguing that shared power and accountability at every level of government are essential for effective service delivery and economic recovery.

According to Maraga, adherence to the Constitution would help rebuild an economy that rewards honest enterprise, lowers the cost of living and expands opportunity.

On social services, he committed to renewing the education system to guarantee equal access to quality learning, and to restoring the healthcare sector by enforcing the right to health and ensuring public funds reach hospitals and clinics.

Maraga framed the Ukatiba Movement as a collective national effort rather than a personal ambition, urging Kenyans to recommit themselves to the Constitution and the rule of law as the foundation for restoring trust between citizens and the state.

"The future of this nation does not depend on one individual. It depends on our collective decision to return to the Constitution we gave ourselves," he said.

He called on Kenyans to walk the journey with courage, patience and faith in the rule of law, expressing hope that the new year would usher in a Kenya where justice is ordinary, integrity expected and leadership accountable.