Ethiopia: Govt Focused On Realizing Nat'l Dialogue, Transitional Justice for Lasting Peace - Justice Minister

The Government of Ethiopia is prioritizing the reinforcement of transitional justice and a national dialogue to address human rights violations and build consensus on the country's most fundamental national issues, Justice Minister Hanna Araya Selassie said today.

Responding to queries from lawmakers at the House of People's Representatives, the Minister outlined the national dialogue process and transitional justice mechanisms as two key pathways to lasting peace.

"The government has extended repeated invitations to forces operating in conflict zones, encouraging them to resolve their political differences through peaceful discussions," she explained.

According to her, the efforts are proving effective as many factions are now coming forward to engage constructively.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister emphasized on how these initiatives prioritize healing for communities scarred by human rights violations.

"To ensure that the justice system becomes firmly established and operates effectively, the government is nurturing a strong national dialogue while implementing transitional justice."

This process is vital for creating an environment where justice thrives, healing past wounds, and paving the way for a society where all can coexist harmoniously, Hanna elaborated.

The Minister underscored the government's commitment to reconciliation and long-term stability, promoting open discussions and accountability.

Ethiopia addresses past grievances while amplifying diverse voices, all aligned with constitutional principles.

"Our ongoing efforts to align emerging legal frameworks with the constitution will be strengthened further, upholding justice and fairness to build citizen trust and a brighter future," she stated.

Repressive laws have been amended or replaced to align with the Constitution, safeguarding democratic and human rights.

"The Ministry of Justice works closely with the House to ensure proclamations, regulations, and directives meet these standards and regional bodies receive enhanced support for effective law implementation."

Besides new laws, the Minister pointed out how fast the justice system is adopting digital technology that aims to enable individuals to monitor their legal cases online.

She also pointed out that cyber-crime is a global problem, but stressed Ethiopia's commitment to developing a safe digital environment that supports free expression while also respecting people's rights.