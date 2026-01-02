Ethiopia: Securing Sea Access Matter of Survival, Says Women and Social Affairs State Minister

Gaining access to the sea is an existential matter for Ethiopia, and the nation's youth have a huge role to play in ensuring the country's national interest, Women and Social Affairs State Minister Muna Ahmed said today.

Addressing a national youth forum that discussed the role of the youth in securing sea access in Addis Ababa, the state minister pointed out that Ethiopia is at a decisive chapter of its history to access sea outlet.

For Muna, the Ethiopian youth are also at a historic moment to write history.

The Red Sea brings huge opportunities, including trade, economy, job creation, and industry as well as technology, among others, she stressed.

Securing sea access also strengthens the nation's foreign relations, people-to-people ties, regional and continental integration.

Reaffirming the commitment of her ministry to the cause, the state minister said women and youth will carry out endeavors that enhance awareness about the significance of sea access, Muna said, noting that the issue of Red Sea is not only a matter of geography for Ethiopia but also an issue of survival.

It is time for the youth to write their own golden history as the synergy of all the respective voices is crucial to realize the nation's ambition, she underscored.

Portraying the issue of sea access solely as that of the government has to be corrected, the state minister said, adding that the issue of sea access is in fact an intergenerational issue.

According to her, the youth have a huge role to play in having common understanding about the issue and working towards achieving the goal in a coordinated manner in collaboration with all stakeholders across the nation.

Muna further stressed that the issue of sea access is a critical issue to ensure Ethiopia's prosperity.

Ethiopian Youth Federation President, Tarekegn Abdujebar, for his part affirmed that the issue of sea access is the primary agenda of Ethiopian youth.

The President reiterated the federation's commitment to discharge its responsibility in mobilizing the Ethiopian youth that accounts for more than 70 percent of the nation's population.

Ethiopia's quest for access to sea is widely recognized as a fundamental national priority, which is essential for safeguarding the country's national interests, fueling economic development, and ensuring geo-political stability, peace, and security across the region.