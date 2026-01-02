Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Phone Conversation With President Macron of France

1 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a telephone conversation on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister described the discussion as a warm New Year's exchange, noting that the two leaders reviewed current and future areas of bilateral cooperation.

"A warm New Year's exchange with my good friend, President Emmanuel Macron, over the phone earlier today. As we continue to strengthen our relations, we explored our current and future areas of bilateral cooperation."

The leaders also agreed to maintain close communication on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"We also agreed to keep each other informed on regional and global matters of mutual interest," PM Abiy underlined.

