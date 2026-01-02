Tanzania Keen to Retain Global Conservation Status

Dodoma — Tanzania has expressed its ambition to retain its position as a global leader in conservation following the acquisition of sophisticated technologies and transport equipment by the Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) Agency, valued at 3.25bn/-.

The equipment, which includes 33 vehicles, 36 motorcycles and three modern drones capable of covering up to 20 kilometres, will be used to detect threats, strengthen forest protection and support the establishment of new forest projects.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, outlined the country's strategic plan to re-greening the nation and conserve forests on Monday during a handover ceremony held at the agency's headquarters in Dodoma.

Dr Kijaji said the government is determined to protect existing natural forests while establishing new ones, hence the decision to equip TFS with modern tools to translate the vision into reality.

She said the equipment will be distributed across all seven TFS zones to enhance service delivery, in line with the slogan "Work and Dignity, We Forge Ahead."

"We must serve our people with dignity while strengthening conservation efforts. That is why we are distributing these equipment across all seven zones to enable TFS staff to execute their duties efficiently," Dr Kijaji said.

On his part, TFS Conservation Commissioner Prof Dos Santos Silayo said the newly acquired vehicles and motorcycles would help intensify conservation efforts, particularly in remote areas.

He noted that the agency has invested heavily in technology that enables access to satellite information on forestry threats nationwide, as well as drone surveillance.

In the previous financial year, Prof Silayo said, TFS acquired 10 modern and powerful drones, of which the three launched on Monday afternoon were just a sample of the newly acquired equipment.

He said the drones are capable of providing real-time information, placing conservation officers in a better position to make timely interventions to contain threats such as forest fires and intrusions.

"This will help us identify exact coordinates of affected areas, climatic conditions and ongoing activities. We thank the Minister for handing over this equipment and we promise to use it diligently," Prof Silayo said.

Providing details on the air surveillance equipment, TFS licensed drone pilot Mr Ali Msuya said the high-tech drones can cover a distance of 20 kilometres and operate at altitudes of more than five kilometres.

He said during the Hanang fire disaster, such drones were extensively used to contain the inferno on the mountain, accessing areas that were impossible to reach by vehicles or other means of transport.

Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) is a semi-autonomous government Executive Agency established under the Executive Agencies Act (Cap. 245, Revised Edition 2009), supported by the National Forest and Beekeeping Policies adopted in March 1998 and administered through the Forest Act (No. 14 of 2002) and the Beekeeping Act (No. 15 of 2002).

The agency is mandated to develop and manage forest and bee resources sustainably, in collaboration with stakeholders, to deliver sufficient and quality goods and services that meet both local and international socio-economic and environmental needs.