Sudan, Egypt Pledge to Strengthen Bilateral Ties and Industrial-Trade Integration

Port Sudan, 31-12-2025 (SUNA) - Sudan and Egypt have underlined the need to boost bilateral relations and deepen cooperation in industrial and trade integration, with both countries aiming to leverage their human and material resources for mutual benefit.

Minister of Industry and Trade, Mahasin Ali Yagoub, praised the outcomes of the Sudanese-Egyptian Commercial and Industrial Committee, which concluded Monday in Cairo, saying they align with the governments' plans and priorities.

The minister noted a joint meeting with Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Engineer Kamil Al-Wazir, attended by delegations from both countries. Discussions focused on enhancing industrial cooperation, facilitating trade, and promoting industrial integration to support both economies.

Sudan expressed interest in adopting successful Egyptian experiences in industry and infrastructure, with a view to indigenizing these practices domestically, and affirmed its readiness for full cooperation to advance economic development.

Engineer Al-Wazir welcomed Sudanese partners, emphasizing Egypt's commitment to supporting industrial and trade cooperation with Sudan and offering technical assistance, training, and expertise through the Egyptian Organization for Standards and Quality to achieve sustainable development and shared prosperity.