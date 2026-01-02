South Africa: Gauteng Health MEC to Welcome New Year's Day Babies

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, is today expected to join postpartum mothers in welcoming their newly born bundles of joy at the Leratong Hospital in the West Rand.

During the New Year's Day ceremony, mothers will be presented with gift hampers for their babies.

"Additionally, the MEC will use the opportunity to engage parents about the importance of registering their babies immediately after birth at the Department of Home Affairs.

"Furthermore, the MEC will also emphasise the significance of timely immunisation and breastfeeding to promote babies' development and protect them from preventable diseases," said the Gauteng Department of Health.

On Christmas Day, the public health facilities in the province saw the births of 428 babies (206 males and 222 females).

Nkomo-Ralehoko welcomed babies born at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital where she presented mothers with gift hampers.

A total of 80 babies were born at the province's academic hospitals - Steve Biko, Dr George Mukhari, Chris Hani Baragwanath and Charlotte Maxeke.

Tertiary hospitals - Tembisa and Kalafong - in the province saw the births of 46 babies while regional and district hospitals including Jubilee, Far East Rand Hospital and the Mamelodi Hospital saw the births of 234 babies.

Community Healthcare Centres including Bekkersdal, Hillbrow and Ebony Park saw the births of 68 babies.