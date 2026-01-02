South Africa: 520 Backpacks Bring Joy and Hope to Gauteng Kids

The Angel Network beat its target to collect 520 filled backpacks for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Volunteers packed bags with stationery and treats to make sure every child feels valued and remembered.

The spirit of giving is alive and well in Gauteng.

Hundreds of children will start the new year with smiles on their faces thanks to the kindness of strangers.

The Angel Network Gauteng has collected 520 backpacks for kids in need.

The bags are packed tight with stationery, snacks, toiletries, a lunchbox and a juice bottle.

Organisers say these simple items are like treasures to children who often go without.

The group set a goal of 343 bags but the community stepped up to smash that target.

Donors and sponsors gave money and goods, while volunteers worked hard to pack everything.

'To our incredible volunteers, the ones who never say no, who arrive with smiles and leave with tired hands and happy hearts, thank you,' the network said.

They call these helpers the quiet heroes behind the scenes.

The first batch of 94 bags has already been handed over to Education of Hope Africa.

This group helps empower young girls and women.

More bags will be handed out to special kids across Gauteng in the coming days.

The Angel Network says the gifts are about more than just pencils and paper.

'You are helping children feel valued, remembered, and hopeful.'

Lives are changing, one backpack at a time.