Somalia: Somali Army Says 29 Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed in Overnight Raids

Mogadishu, Jan 1 — Somalia's national army, backed by international partners, carried out overnight operations targeting Al-Shabaab positions in central Somalia, killing at least 29 fighters, security officials said on Wednesday.

The raids struck suspected militant hideouts in the Jabad-Godane area of the Middle Shabelle region, according to a statement from Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

The operation was part of a week-long campaign by Somali forces and their allies against Al-Shabaab strongholds in several locations, including Jabad-Godane, Alanleey and Xawaadley, also in Middle Shabelle, the agency said.

NISA said the coordinated operations over the past week had resulted in the deaths of up to 135 Al-Shabaab fighters, describing the campaign as a significant gain in the government's ongoing offensive against the Islamist group.

Al-Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, has waged a violent insurgency against Somalia's internationally backed government for more than 15 years. The group frequently carries out bombings and assassinations despite sustained military pressure from Somali forces, clan militias and international partners.