Kenya: Govt to Spend an Additional Sh1.4bn to Complete Bukhungu Stadium

Nairobi — The government has committed Sh1.4 billion to complete Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County, President William Ruto has said, as part of a broader push to strengthen sports infrastructure and nurture talent across the country.

President Ruto announced the funding on Thursday while attending the Barasa Governor's Cup at Bukhungu Stadium, describing the project as a flagship investment aimed at positioning Western Kenya as a hub for sporting excellence.

Once completed, the stadium will have a 25,000-seat capacity, making it the largest sporting facility in Western Kenya and a key venue for regional and national competitions.

"This investment underscores our commitment to developing sports as a pathway for youth empowerment, job creation and national pride," President Ruto said.

He noted that the upgraded stadium will provide modern training and competition facilities, enabling athletes from the region to compete at higher levels while attracting major sporting events that can stimulate local economic activity.

"It will be a 25,000-seat facility, the largest in Western Kenya, and a strong base for sporting excellence," he added.

The Bukhungu Stadium project has previously faced delays, but the fresh funding commitment signals renewed momentum by the national government to see it completed and operational.

President Ruto said the investment aligns with the government's wider agenda to upgrade sports infrastructure nationwide as part of its youth empowerment and creative economy strategy.