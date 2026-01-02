Tanzania: 10 Killed in Truck-Minibus Crash

Morogoro — Ten people were killed and 18 others injured after a truck and a minibus collided head-on and burst into flames in Morogoro on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at Maseyu Village, Gwata Ward, Morogoro District, along the busy Dar es Salaam- Morogoro highway, a key transport corridor linking the commercial capital with central and western parts of the country.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander (RPC) Alex Mkama said the minibus, with registration number T 162 DMD driven by Swalehe Adam, was travelling from Morogoro to Mombo in Tanga when it was involved in the fatal crash.

He said the minibus collided with a cargo truck registration number T 56 ELU pulling a trailer bearing registration number T 828 ELW.

The truck was travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya carrying a consignment of fertiliser.

The truck was being driven by the driver identified as Abuu, a resident of Msoga in Chalinze District.

"The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire immediately, completely destroying them," said RPC Mkama, adding that the impact resulted in deaths, injuries and extensive damage to property.

He said the ten people who died were burnt beyond recognition, making it impossible to identify them by name or gender at the scene.

Acting Medical Officer-inCharge of Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital, Joseph Kwayi, said the total number of injured patients received was 23.

Dr Kwayi said that of the injured victims, 13 were men and 10 were women, including five children.

He said three of the injured were admitted in critical condition due to fractures, while five had shown good progress by the morning of January 1, 2026, and were discharged.

Dr Kwayi also said that out of the bodies being preserved at the hospital, one has so far been identified.

According to the Regional Police Commander, preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by negligence on the part of the truck driver, who allegedly veered into the opposite lane while overtaking other vehicles without due care.

"He attempted to overtake despite heavy rainfall and poor visibility, which led to the headon collision," RPC Mkama said.

He added that further investigations are ongoing, including efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding the accident and to identify the bodies of the deceased.

Following the incident, RPC Mkama urged all drivers to strictly observe road safety regulations, avoid dangerous overtaking and exercise extra caution during the ongoing rainy season.

Some of the injured passengers, speaking separately from their hospital beds, said they were travelling to Tanga when the accident occurred, blaming the crash on the truck driver.

Police have meanwhile continued to monitor traffic along the highway to prevent further accidents as rains persist in the region.