Tanzania: Mwinyi Maps Out New Year Priorities

Zanzibar — President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has outlined a 2026 development agenda centred on faster economic growth, expanded infrastructure and improved social services, as Zanzibar builds on gains recorded in 2025.

In his end-of-year address delivered on Wednesday night, Dr Mwinyi said the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will accelerate economic growth beyond 7.1 per cent, strengthen revenue mobilisation, expand trade, industry and investment, and further prioritise tourism as a key foreign exchange earner.

Dr Mwinyi said 2026 will see intensified construction of strategic infrastructure, including roads, ports, airports and markets, alongside continued expansion of schools, dormitories and hospitals.

He cited major health projects planned for the year, including further improvements at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital and the Binguni Cancer Treatment Centre.

"Citizens, political leaders, religious institutions and the media should continue promoting peace, unity and national cohesion, describing them as the foundation of Zanzibar's development agenda," he said.

The President said the outlook for 2026 is grounded in the strong economic, political and social performance recorded in 2025, which he described as a year of stability, resilience and progress.

In reflecting on 2025, Dr Mwinyi thanked Almighty God for good health and life, urging citizens to reflect on national achievements while renewing their commitment to development and social harmony.

"One of the most significant events this year was the General Election of Zanzibar and the United Republic of Tanzania, which gave citizens the constitutional right to choose their leaders peacefully," he said.

He commended Zanzibaris for turning out in large numbers and maintaining peace and calm throughout the electoral process, while lauding political parties for accepting the results in line with decisions of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing the process as a sign of democratic maturity.

Dr Mwinyi said the government continues to implement its responsibilities in line with the CCM 2025-2030 Manifesto, national development plans and campaign pledges.

Economically, he said Zanzibar recorded an average growth rate of 7.1 per cent, while Gross Domestic Product at market prices rose to 6.57trl/- in 2024 from 4.78trl/- in 2021.

Government revenue collection more than doubled to 2.104tri/- in 2024 from 856bn/- in 2020/2021, while inflation was maintained at around 5 per cent.

"These achievements reflect the strength of our economic reforms and the commitment of our people," he said.

President Mwinyi said investment continued to surge, with 1,657 projects worth 20.2 billion US dollars (equivalent to 49.7tri/-) registered by the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) by December 2025.

The projects, spanning tourism, industry and commercial real estate, are expected to create more than 87,600 jobs.

Tourism remained a key driver of growth, with 816,438 tourists visiting Zanzibar between January and November 2025, representing a 27 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

On infrastructure, Dr Mwinyi said improved road networks are accelerating economic growth and social development across the islands.

By December 2025, the government had completed 82.8 kilometres of urban roads and 247 kilometres of rural roads built to asphalt and concrete standards.

He cited major projects, including the Mwanakwerekwe flyover, which is 99 per cent complete, the Amani flyover at 30 per cent, the Uzi-Ng'ambwa Bridge at 70 per cent and the Pangatupu bridge at 90 per cent completion.

"These projects will fundamentally transform our economy and the daily lives of our people," he said.

The President said the health sector has been significantly strengthened through improved referral systems and the operationalisation of all 11 district hospitals and a regional hospital in Mjini Magharibi.

Health sector funding increased from 17bn/- in 2020/2021 to 40bn/- in 2024/2025, alongside construction of new facilities and staff housing.

In education, government spending rose to 830bn/- in 2024/2025 from 265.5bn/- in 2021/2022, an increase of 212.6 per cent.

During the period, the government constructed 35 modern multi-storey schools, recruited 3,531 teachers, mainly in science subjects, and expanded higher education loans to 11,495 students, up from 4,045 beneficiaries.

"These reforms have directly improved learning environments and national examination performance," Dr Mwinyi said.

To empower citizens economically, the government issued interest-free loans worth 50.7bn/- to 27,563 people, with women accounting for 60 per cent of beneficiaries, youth 16 per cent and persons with disabilities 1.8 per cent.

Looking ahead, Dr Mwinyi urged Zanzibaris to actively participate in activities marking the 62nd anniversary of the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution, including project inaugurations, sports bonanzas and the main celebrations scheduled for January 12, 2026.

"Participation by every citizen is a clear sign of honouring the goals of the Glorious Revolution and appreciating the sacrifices of our founders," he said.

He concluded by wishing all Zanzibaris and Tanzanians a happy and prosperous New Year 2026, praying for peace, unity, continued development at home and strengthened cooperation with international partners.

"May the New Year be one of blessings, success and lasting progress for our nation," he concluded.