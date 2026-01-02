South Africa: Makhadzi Recovering in Hospital After Car Crash

Makhadzi was hurt in a car crash on 31 December while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg, she is in hospital.

Award winning singer Makhadzi is recovering in hospital after a car accident.

Her team shared a statement on Wednesday with news about what happened. They said the crash happened on the morning of 31 December while she was travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg.

The statement says Makhadzi is getting medical care and remains in hospital. Her condition is stable and doctors are keeping a close watch on her.

Her team says the main focus right now is her recovery and well being. They asked people to give Makhadzi and her family privacy during this time.

They also thanked fans for the love and support that has been coming in since the news came out.

No further details about the accident were shared in the statement.