Sudan: TSC Member Ibrahim Jabir Inaugurates Central Blood Bank, Launches Mobile Fleet

1 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Ibrahim Jabir inaugurated the Central National Blood Bank (STAK) and launched a fleet of mobile blood donation units in Khartoum on Wednesday.

The event, attended by Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, coincided with the 70th anniversary of Sudan's Independence.

TSC Member Jabir said the facility represents a key pillar in providing safe blood transfusion services nationwide, noting that it is equipped with advanced technologies to serve all states. He directed that land be allocated for the construction of a new, larger central laboratory and paid tribute to healthcare workers for their sacrifices under difficult conditions.

Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said the project falls within the wartime Lifeline initiative, revealing that more than 20 billion Sudanese pounds had been allocated from the federal budget, in addition to support from the United Nations and partner countries. He said the funding enabled the procurement of first-of-their-kind blood testing devices in Sudan, as well as 20 mobile blood donation units.

The minister said the project marks the beginning of the return of federal health institutions to Khartoum.

