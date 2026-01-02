Sudan: TSC Member Jabir Salutes Pioneering Generation of U of K Professors and Students

1 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, paid tribute to the pioneering generation of professors and students at the University of Khartoum for their contributions to Sudan's national movement, political awareness, and the development of Sudanese professionals worldwide.

Accompanied by University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emad Al-Din Al-Tahir Ardeib, Lt. Gen. Jabir attended Independence Day celebrations at the College of Education in Omdurman, welcomed new students for the 2023-2024 batches, and oversaw first-year enrollment. He commended students' resilience, urging them to embrace modern technologies, pursue academic excellence, and participate in cultural and sports activities.

Prof. Ardeib welcomed the new students, reaffirming the university's commitment to providing a supportive academic environment, promoting creativity, ethics, and national responsibility, while encouraging dialogue, skill development, and engagement in extracurricular activities.

