Uganda: Kyagwe Chief, Religious Leaders Call for Peace Ahead of Elections

Religious leaders have urged Ugandans to uphold peace, love, and unity as the country approaches the general elections amid rising political tensions.

The call was made during New Year's Day Mass at St. Paul's Catholic Parish in Mukono Municipality, where Father Paul Sebitoogo appealed to citizens to remain calm and avoid actions that could fuel division.

He also urged the Electoral Commission to strictly observe the law by allowing people to remain at least 20 metres away from polling stations to witness the vote-counting process.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"When people are allowed to witness vote counting from a lawful distance, it helps reduce suspicion and allegations of vote theft," Father Sebitoogo said.

He noted that accusations of electoral malpractice have continued to dominate Uganda's political landscape.

"The incumbent President Museveni has accused the National Unity Platform of stealing his votes, while Robert Kyagulanyi has also repeatedly accused President Museveni of the same. To settle this debate, people should be allowed at polling stations to witness vote counting," he added.

Father Sebitoogo further cautioned politicians against tarnishing the reputations of their rivals, warning that such actions create lasting divisions among supporters who continue to live together in the same communities even after elections.

"We should remember that after elections, we remain one people. Continued fighting only destroys communities," he warned.

Other religious leaders echoed similar sentiments. Pastor Samuel Lwandasa of Mt. Lebanon Church challenged opposition politicians to acknowledge the peace currently enjoyed in the country and commit themselves to preserving it.

"We must appreciate the peace we have and protect it. Elections should not be a reason for violence or endless complaints," Pastor Lwandasa said.

He urged all political actors to focus on maintaining calm and prayed for a peaceful electoral process free from violence and unrest.

Meanwhile, Kyagwe County Chief Vincent Matovu Bintubizibu called on residents to remain united, peaceful, and cooperative as the general elections draw nearer.

"Unity and cooperation are key if we are to develop as a community," Matovu said.

He emphasised the importance of forming cooperative groups to strengthen household incomes through agriculture, particularly coffee farming.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Instead of selling off land, people should use it productively. Agriculture, especially coffee farming, can improve household incomes," he said.

Matovu warned that selling land leaves many families landless and economically vulnerable, urging residents to preserve and productively use their land for long-term community development.