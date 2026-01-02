Uganda: Apostle Grace Lubega Prays for Peaceful Elections, Salvation At Phaneroo New Year Prayers

+Apostle Grace Lubega has urged believers and the wider Ugandan public to pray for peaceful elections and to make responsible leadership choices as the country prepares for the 2026 electoral season.

He made the call while addressing thousands of worshippers who gathered at Phaneroo Ministries International in Naguru, Kampala, for the New Year's overnight prayers, popularly known as the Night of Prayer.

As he ushered the congregation into the new year, Apostle Lubega announced that the ministry would temporarily adjust its service calendar to allow the election period, beginning on January 15, to pass peacefully.

"Our first service of the coming year will be on January 22. The singular reason is that we have elections. We want that election week to pass," he said, adding that regular services would resume thereafter alongside Friday evening prayers during the 14-day fast.

Apostle Lubega emphasised the need for prayer, wisdom, and restraint during the elections, cautioning against violence and division.

"We are praying for the elections, we are praying for peace, and we will pray about it tonight. We are praying that we will not see any bloodshed," he said. "I appeal to you, vote people who will serve you. Do not vote colours, vote people who will serve."

He called on believers to prioritise integrity and godly values in leadership, warning against corruption, which he described as both a spiritual and national challenge.

"We are praying against the spirit of corruption. Uganda needs leaders who will serve this nation," he said.

Turning to the spiritual outlook of the year ahead, Apostle Lubega declared 2026 a year marked by salvation and divine intervention.

"This is the year of the power of salvation. The power of the salvation of the Lord shall be revealed to His people through great deliverance, resounding victory, prosperity, health and preservation, which can only come from God," he said.

He encouraged believers to demonstrate faith through action, urging them to speak and act according to their expectations in God.

"Take that bold step of faith in the assurance that your expectation cannot be cut short. You shall surely see the salvation of the Lord," he said.

The night also served as a platform to announce key ministry programmes for the year, including an inter-schools conference targeting students from age 11 to pre-university level, which will be the first major conference of the year.

Apostle Lubega further revealed plans to intensify evangelistic crusades across the country, saying the ministry felt a renewed urgency to reach communities at the grassroots.

"This year, we must invest more in crusades. There are places we must hit hard. Some of you, we are coming to your villages," he said.

The overnight prayers were further enriched by guest minister and gospel singer Ada Ehi, who challenged believers to pursue a deeper and more sincere relationship with God.

Citing Jeremiah 29:13, she reminded worshippers that God promises to reveal Himself to those who seek Him wholeheartedly.

"God has given a guarantee that if anyone seeks Him with all their heart, they will surely find Him," she said. "When people feel as though they are seeking a God who cannot be found, the issue is often the level of their heart's involvement."

She cautioned against partial devotion and becoming content with answered prayers without pursuing intimacy with God.

"God can show His hand without revealing His heart, but there is more. There is always more of Him," she said.

Pastor Modestar Omoding also ministered during the night, leading the congregation in thanksgiving.

"This is a night of thanksgiving because we have received the inexhaustible gift of God," she said.

"His gift is available to supply every need. Open your heart to receive and pray like one who knows they have access to the unsearchable riches of God."

The Night of Prayer marked a spiritually charged start to the year at Phaneroo Ministries, blending national reflection with a call to personal faith, peace, and renewed commitment to God.