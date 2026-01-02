South Africa: Over 300 Babies Born Across Gauteng Public Health Facilities

Over 300 babies were born across Gauteng public health facilities on New Year's Day.

Over 396 babies were born to mothers across the province on 1 January 2025. A total of 198 males and 198 females were born at public institutions.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, joined postpartum mothers in welcoming their newly born bundles of joy at the Leratong Hospital in the West Rand on Thursday.

The MEC handed over gift hampers for their babies. Across the province's four academic hospitals, (Steve Biko, Dr George Mukhari, Chris Hani Baragwanath and Charlotte Maxeke), 79 babies were born, said the provincial Health Department on Friday.

The Tembisa and Kalafong tertiary hospitals saw the births of 42. Across regional and district hospitals including the Jubilee, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, 204 babies were born.

At community healthcare centres (CHCs), which include the Hillbrow CHC, Mofolo CHC and the Laudium CHC, 71 babies were born.

On Christmas Day, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko welcomed babies born at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital where she presented mothers with gift hampers.

On Christmas Day, the public health facilities in the province saw the births of 428 babies (206 males and 222 females).