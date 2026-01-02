Africa: South Africa, Mozambique Fly the Cosafa Flag At TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Morocco 2025

Two COSAFA sides remain in the Round of 16 at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, with South Africa to face Cameroon and Mozambique to take on Nigeria.

SOUTH AFRICA VS CAMEROONSunday, January 4 - Al Medina Stadium, RabatKO: 20h00 local time; 19h00 GMTSouth Africa head into the Round of 16 at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 with growing belief after a disciplined and measured group-stage campaign.

Bafana Bafana have shown steady progress through the tournament, combining tactical organisation with an increasing confidence in possession as they now eye a place in the quarterfinals.

Coach Hugo Broos has continued to emphasise structure and collective responsibility, an approach that has brought balance to South Africa's play. Their defensive unit has remained compact and well-drilled, limiting clear chances for opponents, while the midfield has worked tirelessly to control tempo and provide protection in transition.

At the same time, South Africa have shown an improved willingness to play forward with intent, particularly when space opens up on the flanks.

Knockout football presents a different challenge, where concentration and decision-making are often decisive. South Africa will be aware that small margins can determine outcomes at this stage, making game management and discipline crucial. Experience gained during the group phase should serve them well as the pressure intensifies.

With momentum on their side and confidence building within the squad, South Africa will be aiming to produce a composed and controlled performance, knowing that a place in the last eight would represent a significant step forward in their continental journey.

NIGERIA VS MOZAMBIQUEMonday, January 5 - Grand Stade de FesKO: 20h00 local time; 19h00 GMTMozambique approach their Round of 16 encounter against Nigeria at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 determined to extend an already impressive tournament run. Having reached the knockout stages through resilience, teamwork and tactical discipline, the Mambas now face one of Africa's traditional powerhouses with confidence and belief.

Mozambique's progress has been built on collective effort rather than individual flair. Their defensive organisation has been a standout feature, with players maintaining compact lines and showing a strong willingness to work for one another. This structure has allowed them to remain competitive in matches, even when under sustained pressure, while offering a platform to counter quickly when opportunities arise.

Against Nigeria, patience and concentration will be vital. Mozambique are likely to spend extended periods without the ball, but their ability to remain organised and limit space could frustrate their opponents. Quick transitions and intelligent movement in the final third will be key if they are to trouble the Nigerian defence.

For Mozambique, the Round of 16 represents both a challenge and an opportunity. They will look to play with courage and clarity, knowing that another disciplined performance could yet see them defy the odds and continue their memorable AFCON campaign.