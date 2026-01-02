Kenya: Collapsed South C Building Non-Compliant - Construction Authority

Nairobi — The National Construction Authority (NCA) has said the multi-storey building that collapsed in Nairobi's South C area was non-compliant at the time of failure.

NCA announced the status of the condemned building even as Nairobi City County said its enforcement teams had cited the project for violations on three separate occasions.

The building--located near South C Shopping Centre and Nairobi South Hospital--collapsed in the early hours of January 2. The structure was a proposed mixed-use development on Muhono Avenue, plot number 68/1306, South C Ward, Lang'ata Sub-County.

The Authority said it registered the project on November 8, 2023.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The NCA disclosure came as Nairobi City County confirmed it had subjected the building--cleared as a 14-storey development-- to enforcement action in May, July and December 2025 over multiple infractions.

"It is worth noting that the site has been subject to enforcement action by the Nairobi City County Government on varying dates in May, July and December 2025 over a number of infractions," City Hall said in a situation report issued Friday afternoon, without detailing the specific violations.

Pancake collapse

City Hall says collapsed South C building cited for violations

City Hall said preliminary assessments by county officials indicate the structure suffered a pancake collapse, with two people feared trapped beneath the debris.

NCA identified the developer on record as Abyan Consulting Limited, which also served as the contractor for the project. The consultants listed include Architect Gideon Chege Mwangi, Engineer Peter Kimani Kireru and Quantity Surveyor James Kiragu Njoroge.

The contractor is registered under the NCA 4 category for Building Works, with Yussuf Mohamed Yussuf listed as the sole company director.

The Nairobi City County, the Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, the National Youth Service and the Nairobi Fire Brigade deployed teams at the site to manage emergency services.

Detailed probe

County officials said it had established a command centre, with debris removal proceeding alongside rescue efforts.

Engineers were also closely monitoring neighbouring buildings for signs of structural compromise following the collapse.

The NCA promised a comprehensive report detailing the cause of the collapse and accountability findings upon conclusion of investigations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Authority reiterates its commitment to safeguarding public safety, ensuring accountability within the construction industry, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and compliance across all construction projects nationwide," teh agency said

The incident has intensified scrutiny of Nairobi's construction oversight framework, particularly questions around enforcement effectiveness, compliance follow-through and inter-agency coordination, amid renewed political calls for accountability and independent investigations.

MCA blames negligence after building collapse in South C

Babu demands independent probe on South C building collapse