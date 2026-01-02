Kenya: NLP Leader Muli Urges Unity, Accountable Leadership in Ukambani

Nairobi — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr Augustus Muli has called on the people of Ukambani to embrace unity, accountable leadership and people-centred development as the region ushers in the new year.

In his New Year message titled "A New Year of Renewal, Unity, and Shared Progress for Ukambani," Dr Muli, who is also the patron of the Anzauni clan, underscored the importance of collective purpose and inclusive growth, stressing that the region's future depends on uplifting farmers, traders, youth, women and vulnerable groups.

"Ukambani has always stood tall because of its people -- their resilience, enterprise, rich cultural heritage and unwavering sense of community," he said.

Dr Muli noted that through the National Liberal Party, his leadership remains committed to listening to citizens, empowering communities and delivering tangible results. He said the party's agenda is anchored on sustainable development, social justice and shared prosperity.

Outlining his priorities for the year ahead, Dr Muli highlighted agricultural empowerment through modern tools, fair markets and climate-resilient practices; greater inclusion of youth and women in entrepreneurship, education and leadership; accountable governance grounded in transparency and integrity; and stronger community resilience through social safety nets for the most vulnerable.

He said these pillars would ensure that Ukambani continues to thrive as both an economic hub and a cultural beacon in Kenya.

"May this new year bring peace to your homes, progress to your communities and renewed hope for a brighter future," Dr Muli said.

The message comes amid renewed calls by regional leaders for stronger accountability and economic revival.

Ukambani, long recognised for its enterprise and cultural heritage, is increasingly viewed as playing a vital role in Kenya's broader development agenda.