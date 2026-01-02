Sudan: Al-Burhan Thanks President Erdoğan, Turkish Government and People for Support to Sudan

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, government and the people of Turkey for their sustained and steadfast support for Sudan and its government.

Posting on the X platform on Thursday, Al-Burhan said "I was very pleased by my visit to the great state of Turkey. I extend the thanks and appreciation of the government and people of Sudan to His Excellency President Erdoğan, his government and the people of Turkey for their continuous and steadfast support for the people of Sudan and its government, and for their concern for its security, unity and stability. May Allah grant them lasting progress and success."