Sudan: African Union Reaffirms Readiness to Work With All Sudanese Stakeholders On Sudanese-Owned, African-Led Solutions

- African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of Sudan on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Sudan's independence.

In the message, the African Union reaffirmed its solidarity with Sudan and its commitment to solutions that are owned by Sudanese and supported through African stewardship.

"The African Union renews its full readiness to work closely with all relevant Sudanese parties, as well as with regional and international partners -- including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, and the League of Arab States -- to support efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire, facilitating humanitarian access, and reaching a comprehensive political settlement," Youssouf said.

He added that the African Union "remains committed to an African-led process owned by Sudanese, one that responds to the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace, dignity, and a stable future."