Sudan Electricity Company Announces Arrival of First Shipment of Reconstruction Transformers for Khartoum Grid

- The Sudan Electricity Company has announced the arrival of the first shipment of reconstruction transformers, comprising 400 transformers with high technical specifications and various capacities, exclusively designated for rehabilitating the national grid in Khartoum State.

The company's Media Coordination Council confirmed that the arrival of this batch marks the launch of the "major phase" of the capital's reconstruction project. Engineering teams and field units will immediately begin replacing damaged transformers and installing new ones in residential neighborhoods and commercial areas. This aims to expand the illuminated zones and reduce the dark spots left by the destruction in the past period.

The Council affirmed that this shipment is the first building block in a series of consecutive batches that will arrive successively to cover all affected sectors.

The Media Coordination Council of the Sudan Electricity Company indicated that these supplies were contracted as a radical solution to ensure the sustainability of supply and voltage stability in the targeted areas. It confirmed that all recent financial and administrative measures, including the restructuring of the new tariff, contribute directly and tangibly to this improvement. The Council stated, "Our desired goal is a 'Fully Lit Khartoum,' and these 400 transformers are merely the first step on the path to fulfilling this promise, ensuring a stable and dignified life for all citizens."