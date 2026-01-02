Sudan: Al-Gezira State Government Implements 4,500 Solar Energy Projects for Water Sources

- The Wali of Al-Gezira State, Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, announced the continued victories of the Armed Forces, other regular forces, supporting forces, mobilized personnel, and popular resistance on the Kordofan axis.

He declared during the inauguration of the Energy and Solar Energy Exhibition in Madani Thursday morning that his government is proceeding with expanding solar energy projects. He highlighted the importance of introducing solar energy systems into the agricultural and industrial sectors to reduce production costs, calling on solar energy partnership companies to contribute to street lighting, reduce costs, and operate with easy and facilitated instalment systems. He affirmed that the exhibition's inauguration reflects the state's stability and recovery.

For his part, the Acting Minister and Director-General of the Ministry of Urban Planning, Housing, and Public Utilities, Engineer Abu Bakr Abdullah, revealed the implementation of 6,117 projects during the past year, including 4,500 solar energy projects for water sources, which provided the Government of Sudan with 25 megawatts of electricity and saved 3,000 tons of fuel. This achievement has made the state the leader in utilizing solar energy. He announced his ministry's strategy to expand alternative energy projects.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Businessmen & Employers Federation, Al-Sheikh Abdel-Moneim Musa Abu Darira, praised the support and backing of the state government for the industrial sector and its efforts to overcome threats and impediments facing the industry. He pointed to the preferential advantages that qualify the state to lead industrial and agricultural investment, citing the availability of all resources, security, and the strategic location.

The representative of the companies, Engineer Mohamed Al-Haj, confirmed support for the state government's efforts in balanced development and the expansion of alternative energy use, enumerating the advantages of solar energy in efficiency, ease of operation, and lack of malfunctions.