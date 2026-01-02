Africa: Eritrea Participates in Russia-Africa Conference

Asmara, 01 January 2026 - Eritrean delegation participated in the second Russia-Africa Conference held in Cairo, Egypt, on 19 and 20 December.

At the conference, which was chaired by Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Mr. Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, expressed Russia's readiness to strengthen cooperation with African countries in various sectors.

At the conference, Eritrea was represented by Mr. Aman Abdewasi'e, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Egypt, and Mr. Habib Mohammed-Osman, Head of Media and Culture.

In the same vein, Mr. Aman Abdewasi'e and Mr. Mohammed-Nur Idris, Head of Public and Community Affairs, conducted a seminar for nationals residing in Cairo, focusing on consular services as well as the activities and programs of national organizations. They also called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

In related news, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General in Frankfurt, Germany, and Mr. Teame Haile, Head of Public and Community Affairs, conducted a seminar for nationals in Cologne on 20 December.

The seminar, conducted under the theme "Enhancing Awareness of Eritreans in the Diaspora: Eritrea's Sovereignty and Legitimacy," focused on the objective situation in the Horn of Africa and the world; the priorities of the people and Government of Eritrea; as well as the role and contribution of Diaspora nationals in safeguarding national sovereignty and nation-building.

The nationals, on their part, expressed their conviction to stand alongside their people and Government, as always, and to play their due part in national affairs.