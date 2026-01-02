Namibia: Canada Warns Tourists of Fraud and Crime Risks in Namibia

The Canadian government has warned its citizens travelling to Namibia to "exercise a high degree of caution," citing high levels of crime and frequent cases of financial fraud, particularly targeting tourists.

In its latest travel advisory issued last week, Canada said crime remains a concern across Namibia, with violent incidents reported mainly in the capital, Windhoek.

According to the advisory, these include muggings, burglaries and carjackings.

"Violent crime occurs, particularly in Windhoek," the notice reads.

Beyond violent crime, Canada also warned of an increase in financial crimes and scams targeting tourists.

"Cases of attempted fraud are frequently reported in Namibia. Credit card copying in some hotels and lodges occurs," the advisory said.

Tourists were also urged to remain alert when using automated teller machines (ATMs).

"Be extra vigilant at ATMs, as criminals may attempt to distract you or offer assistance with the aim of stealing your money," the notice reads.

Petty crime was also flagged as a concern, with Canada noting that offences such as "pickpocketing, bag snatching and cellphone theft occur regularly," particularly in popular tourist areas.

To reduce risk, Canadian travellers were advised to keep personal belongings secure at all times, including passports and travel documents.

"Avoid showing signs of affluence or wearing expensive jewellery. Also avoid carrying large sums of cash or unnecessary valuables," the notice reads.

Despite the warnings, Namibia remains a popular destination for international tourists due to its wildlife, landscapes and political stability.

