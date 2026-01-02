South Africa: Makhadzi Hospitalised After Car Crash En Route to Johannesburg

1 January 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

South African music star Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

This was confirmed by her management company, Makhadzi Entertainment.

Makhadzi, known for her energetic performances and hits such as 'Kokota' and 'Matorokisi', has become one of South Africa's most successful contemporary artists.

She has won multiple awards, including accolades at the South African Music Awards, and has built a reputation for connecting with fans across the country through her vibrant music and live shows.

The company states that Makhadzi is currently receiving medical care in hospital. Her condition is stable, and she remains under close observation by medical professionals, with her recovery being the main priority.

"The priority at this time is her recovery and well-being. We respectfully request privacy for Makhadzi and her family during this period." -IOL News

