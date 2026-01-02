Somalia: Malaysian PM Condemns Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday condemned Israel's recognition of the self-declared Somali region of Somaliland, warning the move could be used in plans to forcibly relocate Palestinians.

Speaking at a news conference, Anwar said such actions violate international law and humanitarian principles. "These actions would only perpetuate injustice rather than contribute to peace," he told reporters, according to the New Straits Times.

He said any attempt to use Somaliland "for the forced transfer of Palestinians is totally and wholly unacceptable."

The comments came after the Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday rejected Israeli proposals to displace Palestinians from Gaza, including plans to relocate them to Somaliland following Israel's announcement.

Anwar also cautioned that a return to large-scale violence would impose an "intolerable cost" on civilians and further weaken fragile prospects for peace. "Israel must be held accountable for its actions and its obligations under international law," he said.

Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state on Friday. The move has been widely criticised internationally as a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognised by the international community.