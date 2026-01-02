Republican Palace-Khartoum , January 1, 2026 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, congratulated the Sudanese people on the 70th anniversary of Sudan's glorious independence, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and supporting forces in the "Battle of Dignity."

In a televised address delivered from the Republican Palace, Al-Burhan affirmed his confidence in Allah's victory in what he described as the existential battle being waged by the Sudanese people, stressing that victory is inevitable and will be on the side of the Sudanese nation.

He said the current battle has unified the conscience of Sudanese people across all regions of the country, reaffirming the commitment of the armed forces and other regular forces to stand firmly with the people to realize their aspirations for freedom, peace, and justice.

Al-Burhan also praised political forces that stand by national causes, underscoring that the door to national reconciliation remains open to all who wish to join what he termed the "voice of the homeland and truth," and to work toward building a state of citizenship that accommodates all Sudanese.

He concluded his address by reiterating the determination to move forward with building the Sudanese state, praying for swift victory, mercy for the martyrs, and a speedy recovery for the wounded.