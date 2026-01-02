Malawi: NGO Equips Over 300 Private ECD Caregivers to Raise Standards in Early Childhood Education

In a major push to strengthen early childhood education in Malawi, Youth Health Network (YHN) has trained more than 300 private Early Childhood Development (ECD) caregivers in Lilongwe, aiming to close long-standing capacity gaps and professionalise childcare services across the sector.

The training initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, focuses on equipping caregivers with modern skills, ethical standards and policy knowledge required to support the holistic development of young children during their most formative years.

Speaking during one of the training sessions, YHN President Tonex Mfulusa Banda said the programme is part of a broader national rollout that will see similar trainings conducted in other districts.

"Our goal is to ensure that private ECD caregivers are not operating in isolation or informally," Banda said. "They must align their work with existing ECD laws, policies and emerging trends if we are to guarantee quality and safety for our children."

He stressed the importance of collaboration with key stakeholders, including compliance with regulatory bodies such as the Teachers Council of Malawi, noting that certification is central to professional accountability.

"Caregivers should be professionally handling children at all times. When that happens, we lay a strong foundation for children's holistic growth and early understanding of education," Banda added.

Lilongwe District ECD Coordinator Betty Mwaka Kaponda welcomed the initiative, observing that the rapid growth of private childcare centres has created an urgent need for structured training.

"There are significant capacity gaps among private caregivers," Kaponda said. "These trainings will go a long way in improving quality standards and increasing access to safe, reliable and developmentally appropriate ECD services."

One of the beneficiaries, Catherine Kayira, a caregiver from Kaliyeka Township in Lilongwe City, described the training as a transformative experience.

"This training came at the right time. It has been important, beneficial and truly an eye-opener," Kayira said, noting that she now feels better equipped to support children's learning and wellbeing.

As Malawi continues to prioritise early childhood development as a cornerstone of national growth, initiatives such as this, stakeholders say, are critical to ensuring that every child--regardless of background--gets a strong and dignified start in life.