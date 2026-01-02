Tunisia: President of Republic Addresses Tunisian People With New Year 2026 Greetings

Tunis — President Kais Saied on Wednesday night addressed the Tunisian people in a speech to extend his greetings on the New Year 2026.

At the outset of his address, the Head of State expressed his sincerest wishes to the Tunisian people for health, prosperity, and dignity.

He went on to say: "We will continue along the same path at the highest possible speed, steadfast and resolute, with firm belief, in order to respond to the legitimate demands of the people to fulfil their hopes and expectations for employment, freedom, and national dignity."

In a video published by the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State pointed out that that "our beloved homeland is a jewel among the most precious gems, and our faith is firm and unwavering that all capabilities and resources will be available to us.

The most precious and greatest of these resources are not only the natural wealth God has bestowed upon us, but above all our inexhaustible human wealth, men and women, children and youth, adults and the elderly."

The President of the Republic stressed that when sincere and unyielding will unites the nation, Tunisians are capable of confronting all difficulties, overcoming every challenge, and providing the conditions for a dignified life for all citizens throughout the country.

He added: "The future is in our hands, and we shape it with our own hands. We will open, at the earliest opportunity, all doors, especially for young people, so that they may carry the torches of light."

He further stated that work is ongoing at all times to overcome every obstacle and surmount all inherited or artificially created difficulties, describing this effort as "a war of liberation on all fronts, foremost among them the social front. Social justice is the primary foundation for stability, further wealth creation, and job generation."

The President emphasised the need for new legislation, noting that human laws evolve and are not eternal or immutable. However, laws enacted by the people will achieve their intended purposes only if those responsible for implementing them are free patriots who believe in the nobility of responsibility and the mission they carry, armed with the spirit of struggle for the freedom of the nation and for raising its flag high everywhere.

He said: "With such people, nations are built, through minds and hands ready to give without limits, not by those eager only to sit on sofas, concerned solely with privileges and camera lenses. As for those who change colors every day, and even mistreat citizens in the most basic services while obstructing projects, Tunisia has no need for them."

He added: "Our country needs free men and women who are dedicated and motivated to build across all sectors, and they are many, both at home and abroad."

The Head of State underscored: "We live in a world where events are accelerating at an unprecedented pace, but we will never relinquish or deviate from our principles and choices. We reject a world based on distinctions between master and subordinate, and we will be, and remain, masters on our own land."

He stressed that responding to the demands of the people's revolution, which astonished the world and corrected the course of history before it was hijacked, will not be mere promises, but a tangible reality everywhere. "With this steadfast will, we will build edifices that will never collapse," he said.

The President of the Republic also affirmed: "At this moment, we will not forget our brothers in Palestine. Our position remains unchanged: the right of the Palestinian people to establish their fully sovereign independent state over all of Palestine, with Al-Quds as its capital."