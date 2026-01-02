Kenya: KAA Says New Airport At JKIA Critical to Easing Congestion. Here Is Why

2 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) says the planned construction of a new, modern airport at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will significantly ease congestion, expand capacity and position Kenya to meet growing regional and global air travel demand.

KAA noted that JKIA handled about 8.6 million passengers in 2025, far above its design capacity of 7.5 million, underscoring the strain on existing infrastructure and the urgent need for expansion to support projected growth.

According to the authority, the proposed project represents a bold commitment to enhance passenger handling capacity, improve customer experience and unlock new opportunities for trade and tourism, reinforcing JKIA's status as Kenya's premier gateway to the world.

President William Ruto reiterated the government's commitment to fast-track the construction of a new airport at JKIA during his New Year address, saying the project would help position Kenya as a leading aviation hub on the continent.

"We will also begin the construction of a modern, world-class airport at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, to anchor our nation as the aviation capital of our region," President Ruto said.

The Head of State added that the project will play a critical role in strengthening the economy by boosting the trade and tourism sectors.

Plans to conduct a facelift at the JKIA have previously faced hurdles, including the cancellation of a flagship deal with India's Adani Group, which had been set to finance, expand and operate JKIA under a long-term agreement valued at nearly USD1.85 billion.

The proposed concession, which would have seen Adani build a second runway, a new terminal and modern facilities in exchange for a 30-year operating lease, attracted legal challenges and widespread public debate over transparency, national control of strategic assets and value for money.

In November 2024, President Ruto ordered the cancellation of the Adani-JKIA deal following mounting public pressure and indictment of Adani associates in the United States.

