Somalia Says Senior Al-Shabaab Bomb Maker Killed in Air Strike

2 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia said on Thursday that a precision air strike carried out last month in the town of Jilib, in the Middle Juba region, killed two senior Al-Shabaab commanders, including the group's chief bomb maker who was wanted by the United States.

In a statement, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said the operation, conducted on December 10 with support from international partners, killed Abdullahi Osman Mohamed, also known as Engineer Ismail, and Abdikarim Mohamed Hersi, known as Qoorleex.

Engineer Ismail was described as one of Al-Shabaab's most senior and dangerous leaders, serving as the mastermind behind the group's explosives unit, its elite Amniyat fighters and its propaganda wing, Al-Kataaib.

The United States had placed a $5 million bounty on Engineer Ismail, whom Somali authorities accuse of playing a key role in organising major bomb attacks, including the deadly October 14 bombing in Mogadishu, as well as numerous other assaults targeting civilians and public property.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The second militant killed, Qoorleex, was a senior propaganda and coordination official for Al-Shabaab, with responsibility for operations across the Juba region, NISA said.

The agency said the targeted strike was carefully planned and successfully neutralised a major threat posed by the two commanders, dealing a blow to the Al-Qaida-linked group's operational and media capabilities.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against Somalia's internationally backed government for more than 15 years and continues to carry out frequent attacks despite sustained military pressure from Somali forces and their allies.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.