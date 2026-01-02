Malawi: Good Rainfall Patterns in Southern Region Raise Hopes for Better Yields

As the rainy season progresses and farmers intensify crop management activities, the Southern Region of Malawi is experiencing favourable rainfall patterns in line with agricultural recommendations, raising hopes for improved harvests.

Most farmers in the region planted their crops between late November and early December. Maize, the dominant staple crop, is showing strong and healthy growth, with many farmers reporting faster development and better crop vigour compared to previous seasons.

Random interviews conducted with farmers across the region indicate widespread satisfaction with the current rainfall pattern. Many expressed optimism about achieving better yields this season, although concerns remain over limited access to fertilizer due to high costs.

Zefa Molande, a farmer from Mwanza District, said the consistent rainfall has significantly improved crop performance.

"We receive rain almost two or three times a week, which allows us to weed our fields on time. This gives us hope and motivation to care for our crops because we expect good yields, even without fertilizer, as the crops look healthy," she said.

In Mulanje District, farmer Enock Maliro praised the rainfall for being steady and free from destructive winds that often damage crops.

"We are blessed with good rains here in Traditional Authority Mabuka. We are praying that this pattern continues until the crops mature. We also hope to avoid floods like those we experienced two years ago," he said.

In the Lower Shire, an area historically prone to flooding in late December and early January, farmers report a different experience this year. So far, they have been able to focus fully on farming activities without flood-related disruptions and remain hopeful that the favourable conditions will persist through to harvest.

"So far, we are concentrating on farming and our crops are doing well, although some of us have not managed to buy fertilizer due to economic challenges," said one farmer.

Despite the positive outlook, agricultural experts are urging farmers to remain vigilant. They warn of emerging maize diseases that could threaten production if not detected and managed early.

Food security expert Ronald Chilumpha cautioned that failure to address such diseases at an early stage could negatively affect overall food production.

He urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Water and Sanitation to intensify research and early detection efforts before the next farming season to reduce the burden on farmers.

Over the past three years, the Southern Region has suffered repeated natural disasters, including cyclones and droughts, which resulted in widespread food insecurity. The current favourable rainfall has therefore brought renewed hope to many households across the region.