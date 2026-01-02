Malawi: Vice President Jane Ansah Defies Her Boss Mutharika As Govt Fails to Explain UK Trip Funding

Fresh confusion and open defiance have engulfed government following revelations that First Vice-President Jane Ansah may have proceeded with a private trip to the United Kingdom in direct contradiction of assurances given to President Peter Mutharika--leaving State House exposed, embarrassed and possibly misled.

Yesterday, Ansah's office failed to confirm whether she honoured the President's directive that her UK trip be privately funded, raising serious questions about whether the country's second-in-command simply ignored her boss.

President Mutharika had publicly stated on Wednesday that after learning Ansah intended to use public funds for a private trip, she personally assured him that she would instead use her own money. That assurance was meant to end public outrage. Instead, it has detonated a credibility crisis at the very top of government.

When asked to confirm whose money funded the trip, spokesperson in the Office of the First Vice-President Richard Mveriwa declined to answer, deflecting responsibility to Minister of Information and Communications Technology Shadric Namalomba--despite the matter being squarely within Ansah's office.

Namalomba, whose December 24, 2025 statement confirmed that government had approved a K168 million travel budget for Ansah and five officials, yesterday backtracked, saying he needed to "verify with Treasury and OPC." He never reverted.

The Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha and Secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda were also unavailable--deepening suspicion that government has something to hide.

Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi distanced himself from the mess, saying: "I did not issue any statement." State House, however, stood by President Mutharika's version, referring The Nation to his statement that Ansah would self-fund the trip.

The result is a government speaking in mutually exclusive voices--and a First Vice-President whose silence speaks louder than words.

Legal experts say the contradictions expose more than poor communication; they point to outright deception or insubordination.

University of Malawi law professor Garton Kamchedzera said bluntly that either State House or the Ministry of Information--or both--lied to Malawians.

"The Constitution expects personal integrity. The reasons for deciding or being careless to lie underline lack of honest government, or at least honest communication," said Kamchedzera, citing Section 13(o) of the Constitution.

He called for resignations, warning that failure to act would permanently damage public trust.

"Public functionaries who have lied must be held responsible. Heads must roll," he said.

Private practice lawyer and governance analyst Benedicto Kondowe said the matter is too serious to be dismissed as miscommunication.

"This reflects either disorder or deception at the highest levels of government," he said, calling for immediate release of invoices, payment receipts and funding confirmations.

Accountability advocate Willy Kambwandira said the saga reinforces a dangerous culture of impunity.

"Accountability is demonstrated through evidence, not statements. Parliament must demand answers," he said.

Governance observer George Chaima went further, questioning whether Ansah ever intended to comply with the President's directive.

"Five officials cannot realistically be funded from personal income. Government already approved her budget. If what the President said is true, then he is being lied to by his own people," said Chaima.

"That should worry every Malawian."

Human Rights Defenders Coalition chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa said the episode projects recklessness and arrogance in the handling of public resources.

"There is no unified communication, no transparency and no respect for public concern," he said.

At the heart of the scandal is a disturbing possibility: that the First Vice-President either misled the President or outright defied him--and that government is now scrambling to cover up the fallout.

President Mutharika left the country on December 1, 2025 for South Africa, returning on December 15. Ansah departed Malawi on December 26 for the UK and is expected back on January 10, 2026.

As Malawians demand clarity, one question refuses to go away: did Jane Ansah defy her boss--and if so, who is really in charge?