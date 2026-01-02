Africa: Communique of the 1319th Meeting of the PSC Held On 16 December 2025 On Update On the Situation in Sudan

COMMUNIQUE?

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 1319th meeting held on 16 December 2025 on Update on the Situation in Sudan.

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling all its previous pronouncements and decisions on the Situation in Sudan, in particular Communiqué [PSC/AHG/COMM.1261 (2025)] adopted at its 1261st meeting held at the level of Heads of State and Government on 14 February 2025; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.2.1308 (2025)] adopted at its 1308th emergency meeting held on 28 October 2025; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.1293 (2025)] adopted at the 1293rd meeting held on 4 August 2025; Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.1292 (2025)] adopted at its 1292nd meeting held on 29 July 2025; Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.1264 (2025)] adopted at its 1264th meeting held on 11 March 2025;

Reaffirming the AU commitment to respect the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan; and also, the AU commitment to continue accompanying the people of Sudan in their relentless and legitimate quest for the restoration of peace, security, stability, development and democratic governance, as well as to find a peaceful consensual solution to the challenges facing their country;

Taking note of the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Ennio Maes, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC of the AU for December 2025; and the Introductory Statement by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security;

Also taking note of the briefings by H.E. Adama Dieng, AU Special Envoy on the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities; H.E. Ambassador Mohammed Belaiche, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Sudan; as well as the statements by H.E. Lawrence Korbandy, Special Envoy of Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD); the Representative the League of Arab States and by H.E. Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General to the AU and Head of the UN Office to the AU; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council;

1. Expresses deep concern over the continued armed conflict in Sudan, which has resulted in numerous losses of lives, destroyed the country's economy and infrastructure, reversed development gains and has caused an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe;

2. Reiterates that there can be no viable and sustainable military solution to the ongoing conflict in Sudan and, in this respect, demands an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire so as to pave the way for political dialogue aimed at finding a consensual sustainable solution;

3. Reiterates the call for the resumption of inter-Sudanese dialogue based on an inclusive approach and within the spirit of reconciliation and search for an amicable political solution, through AU-led process and supported, as appropriate, by coordinated international efforts, including through the UN, IGAD, and other regional and international peace-support tracks, including Quad, in support of de-escalation, a humanitarian truce, a cessation of hostilities, towards restoration of peace and stability in Sudan;

4. Welcomes the establishment of the Quintet under the leadership of the African Union to enhance coordination of mediation efforts towards the convening of an inter-Sudanese inclusive political dialogue; and reiterates its call for the Members of Quintet and the Quad to closely work together in synergising mediation efforts, prevent overlap and ensure a coherent approach, with a view to concluding a negotiated and lasting solution to the current conflict in Sudan;

5. Strongly urges the parties to conflict to set aside their differences and parochial interests, prioritize the supreme interests of their country and people and give peace a chance, in order to end the untold suffering facing the people of Sudan; and calls for an expeditious and full restoration of a democratically elected and civilian-led government;

6. Underscores the centrality of AU leadership on the peace process of Sudan and commends the AU coordination of the Quintet, which is crucial for a unified front, and to avoid fragmented efforts and ultimately lead to an inclusive, civilian-led political transition in Sudan;

7. Also reiterates the AU strong condemnation and total rejection of the creation, in the Republic of Sudan, of the so-called "parallel government" by the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasis) led by the paramilitary RSF;

8. Further reiterates the AU strong condemnation of external interference in the internal affairs of Sudan and the request for the PSC Sub-Committee on Sanctions, working in collaboration with the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) and AU Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL), to identify all actors fuelling the conflict in Sudan and to recommend measures to be taken by the PSC;

9. Expresses grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian and economic situation, especially on the reported situation of famine and starvation in the country, particularly, in El-Fasher; demands unhindered humanitarian access to the population in need as well as protection of humanitarian agencies;

10. Requests the AU Commission, through the Department of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, as an African humanitarian actor to fully fulfil its mission in Sudan; in the same context, also requests the AU Commission to establish an Inter-Departmental Task Force, to coordinate humanitarian efforts and related activities such as post-conflict recovery, leveraging existing AU structures and inviting key regional partners;

11. Condemns in the strongest terms the grave violations of human rights committed by the paramilitary RSF, in El-Fasher, including systematic killings, mass displacement, ethnic targeting; also expresses alarm over the recent developments in Babanusa and the Heglig oil field, which reflect a dangerous escalation of the conflict targeting strategic infrastructure and critical economic assets of the Sudanese State; commends the neighbouring countries of Sudan for hosting and supporting millions of refugees from Sudan and for their continued collaboration with the AU and IGAD to find lasting solutions to the conflict; in this context, requests the AU Commission, IGAD and the neighbouring countries to continue engaging civilian actors towards an inclusive inter-Sudanese dialogue process;

12. Strongly appeals to all concerned countries and AU Member States to suspend military/technical/logistical assistance to any party implicated in attacks against civilians; and warns that those who support the parties to fuel the conflict will be held accountable;

13. Stresses the importance of intensification of documentation of atrocities being committed by the parties to the conflict with a view to fighting impunity and promoting accountability and justice for the victims and appeals to the international community to support these efforts;

14. Reiterates the request for the AU Commission to regularly monitor and report on crimes being committed throughout Sudan, in order to put in place preventive measures and reduce the risk of recurrence; as well as to develop a plan for the protection of civilians, and make recommendations for consideration by the Council;

15. Commends H.E. Adama Dieng, the AU Special Envoy on the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities for his continued engagements with Sudanese authorities and national human rights entities in Sudan and underscores the need for further strengthening protection of civilians in coordination with international actors to ensure safe humanitarian corridors and effective protection of vulnerable populations;

16. Requests the UN to track and trace all illicit weapon suppliers to the belligerents investigate and track all weapons being used in Sudan, with particular attention to their countries of origin, manufacture and supply routes, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2750;

17. Takes note of the progress made by the AU Commission in the process of reopening of the AU Liaison Office in Sudan and reiterates the need to expedite the implementation of the Council's decision on the reopening of the AU Liaison Office to Sudan, in Port Sudan;

18. Agrees to hold a Ministerial meeting on Sudan, on the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly, scheduled to be held in February 2026, in Addis Ababa; and

19. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.